November 07, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - KOCHI

The third edition of the career fest organised by NORKA Roots to facilitate the selection of health workers from Kerala to work in NHS trusts in the UK got under way here on Monday. A total of 21 doctors and 79 nurses shortlisted from various specialities attended interviews on the opening day. A 40-member team of recruiters is leading the recruitment process which will be on till November 10. Details are available on www.norkaroots.org and www.nifl.norkaroots.org.

