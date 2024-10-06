Career expo on October 19

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - October 06, 2024 07:06 pm IST - Kollam

The Hindu Bureau

In order to find new generation job opportunities, the district administration is organising a career expo in coordination with various government missions, departments, skill training centres, and higher education institutions on October 19.

“The expo will help educated youngsters to find job opportunities suiting their qualification,” said District Collector N. Devidas after a meeting with employers from various sectors on Saturday. Discussions will be held as part of the expo to help students identify potential fields after completing Plus Two. “The expo will also introduce study opportunities with scholarships offered by foreign universities. Opportunities for employment after education should be identified and provided,” said the Collector.

Kudumbashree is in charge of holding the expo that will be held at Indian Institute of Infrastructure and Construction (IIIC). Subcollector Nishant Sihara, Kudumbashree district coordinator Vimal Chandran, IIIC director Sunil Kumar, and Knowledge Economy Mission State programme manager Sabu Bala were present at the meeting.

Published - October 06, 2024 07:06 pm IST

