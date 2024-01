January 24, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

KOLLAM

The Kerala State Youth Commission will organise ‘Career Expo 2024’ job fair at Sree Narayana Polytechnic College at Kottiyam here on February 3. Freshers between the age of 18 to 40 and those with work experience can register and participate. For more details, contact the numbers: 7907565474, 0471 2308630.