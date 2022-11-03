Career development centres to be set up in all districts, says Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government will set up career development centres in all districts in the State, V. Sivankutty, Minister for General Education and Labour, has said.

He was speaking at a meeting of officials of the Directorates of Industrial Training and Employment here on Thursday.

All the district employment exchanges would be made model institutions. The activities of the employment directorate would be extended to the field of career guidance. Stating that the first career policy of the State would be announced soon, the Minister said training would be imparted to students through career guidance centres to improve their employment opportunities. An online system would be introduced for loan repayment under self-employment schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Industrial training

ITI (industrial training institute) students would be provided skill training and language classes. Production centres would be set up in more ITIs. Steps would be taken to revise the syllabus of ITI courses, said Mr. Sivankutty. The number of file verification levels would be reduced to improve the functioning of the Industrial Training department. The Skilled Workforce Scheme would be strengthened. The Minister suggested steps to reorganise various courses in ITIs and directed the officials to take immediate steps to complete these matters in a time-bound manner.