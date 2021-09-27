Care in the time of the pandemic

Thrissur

Be The Warrior, a video inspired by Mathilukal, creates awareness of COVID-19

Basheer and Narayani once again exchanged their hearts from either side of the jail wall. But this time, instead of expressing their intense love, they spoke about the concerns over COVID-19 and the precautions to be taken to check its spread.

Be The Warrior, inspired by Vaikom Mohammed Basheer’s intense love story Mathilukal, is an illustration video made for creating awareness of the pandemic.

In the video, Basheer and Narayani speak about COVID-19, its mode of spread and precautions to be taken. The wall of passionate love between them has now turned into a wall of concern, care and caution.

Thrissur-based Oaktree Brand Wagon (OBW) has made the illustration video for the Health Department. The department decided to use the theme for awareness videos after watching the illustrations prepared by artist Shakir Eravakkad to be drawn on the wall of the Pala subjail for COVID awareness.

Narayani’s questions

In the beginning of the video, Narayani asks Basheer: “Is it crowded outside.” “It seems people have forgotten about the pandemic,” replies Basheer.

“You should be careful. You may be a great writer, but should not go out without a mask,” Narayani advises Basheer. “Masks should be properly worn, not on the neck. You have to take both doses of the vaccine too,” she says.

“I have taken all precautions,” replies Basheer.

When Basheer expresses his concern that he is a feeble writer and corona is very powerful, Narayani consoles him “Be alert, but don’t panic.”

A fight

The video ends with a message from Basheer. “It is a fight to build a pandemic-free country.”

Narayani draws a mask and sanitiser bottle on the walls of the jail.

The theme of the video has been prepared by Shruthiraj Thilakan. Script is by Favour Francis. Prem Kumar Sankaran and Alpha Shafeeq have given voices for Basheer and Narayani respectively. K.C. Richard, Astin Antony and Krishna Krishnakumar are the other artists behind the video.