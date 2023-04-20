Care homes for elderly asked to exercise caution as COVID cases rise

April 20, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the Health department has sounded an alert on taking special care of the elderly, especially those in care homes in the State, from contracting the infection.

Care homes in districts should take extreme care that whenever one resident falls sick or shows symptoms, every other resident is also tested. This is important as the virus is highly transmissible and clusters are likely to happen. Picking up the infection early can facilitate early treatment and prevent complications, Health officials said at a COVID-19 review meeting called with District Collectors in the State on Thursday.

Though the department had directed all public and private sector hospitals in the district to earmark beds for COVID-19 patients, some private hospitals are sending their patients to government hospitals, as soon as they test positive for COVID-19, it was pointed out at the meeting. Health Minister Veena George directed District Collectors to call a separate meeting of private hospitals to discuss the matter.

‘Increase testing’

Districts are ready with plans in case COVID-19 cases continue to go up, it was mentioned at the meeting. Hospitals have been asked to take care of both COVID-19 as well as non-COVID-19 cases even if the rising trend continues. Testing should be increased, it was suggested. Masks are mandatory for everyone in hospitals. In other situations, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with serious illnesses are advised to don masks.

On Wednesday, the State recorded 2,484 new cases which seemed to be rising in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kottayam districts. According to the UNion Health Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard, as on April 20, Kerala has 19,398 active cases. Two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Kerala continues to add reconciled deaths to its COVID-19 cumulative list of deaths from the pandemic period, which now stands at 71,718 deaths. In the last 10 days, around 65 COVID-19 deaths were added to the list, of which, over 60 are reconciled deaths (deaths which occurred earlier but which are reconciled as COVID-19 deaths as per the ICMR guidelines).

Hospital admissions

In proportion to the increase in cases, a small uptick in hospital admissions is also noted, Health officials said. However, only 0.9% of the total COVID patients in hospitals required oxygen supplementation and 1% needed ICU care, the statement issued by the office of the Health Minister, said.

Kerala continues to keep its COVID-19 data hidden from public domain. However, unless actual data on daily cases and hospitalisations are revealed, these “percentages” make little sense, it is pointed out.