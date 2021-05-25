Care centres for migrant labourers to come up

As part of COVID-19 containment measures, various local bodies in the district will arrange domiciliary care centres for migrant labourers. The centres will come up in Kollam Corporation, Mayyanad panchayat, and Karungapally and Kottarakara municipalities.

The first centre currently functional at Government Model Higher Secondary School, Karunagapally, has 50 beds while the municipality will provide free food for the patients. According to municipal chairman, ₹50 lakh has been set aside for containment measures at the taluk hospital and Mynagapally primary health centre. The care centres in Mayyanad grama panchayat will be functioning at HKMS School in Mylapore.

Meanwhile, the Kollam Corporation has started two more community kitchens at Government UP School, Kureepuzha, and ARM Auditorium, Ayathil. While the first kitchen will offer food to the residents of Thrikkadavur, Saktikulangara and Thevally, people residing in Vadakkevila and Ayathil can avail themselves of the the services of the second.

The authorities of the Perinadu grama panchayat have distributed pulse oximeters and Ayurvedic medicines in all the 20 wards. The panchayat also has two care centres with 60 beds and food will be provided from the Janakeeya hotel. Apart from the care centre, the Kunnathur panchayat has arranged transportation for those engaged on COVID-19 testing. Punalur municipality at present has two care centres functioning at Kelankavu and Nellipally.

The Vilakudy grama panchayat in Pathanapuram has deployed a total of 20 teachers for ward-level containment measures. They will be in charge of coordinating various activities and finding quarantine violations. The care centre started by the Chittumala block panchayat has 100 beds with all the facilities including telemedicine. A sum of ₹26 lakh has been allotted for the centre, which also has ambulance services with oxygen support.