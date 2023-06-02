Care and service of doctors, nurses important for patients: Governor 

June 02, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Thrissur

Medicines alone cannot cure diseases. The care and service of doctors and nurses are equally important for the patients, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the renovated Jubilee Ayurveda Mission Hospital and Research Centre here on Friday. The kind words of a doctor will reduce the fear and concern of the patient about the disease, he added.

Thrissur Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath presided. A free Ayurveda medical camp and free distribution of medicines followed.