HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Care and service of doctors, nurses important for patients: Governor 

June 02, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Medicines alone cannot cure diseases. The care and service of doctors and nurses are equally important for the patients, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the renovated Jubilee Ayurveda Mission Hospital and Research Centre here on Friday. The kind words of a doctor will reduce the fear and concern of the patient about the disease, he added.

Thrissur Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath presided. A free Ayurveda medical camp and free distribution of medicines followed.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.