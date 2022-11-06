Cardiologists warn of possibility of health hazards from excessive smartphone use

‘State continues to be epicentre of cardiovascular risk factors with highest prevalence of stress issues, diabetes, high cholesterol, BP

Cardiological Society of India (CSI) Kerala chapter acting president Prabha Nini Gupta inaugurating the State conference of the society in Palakkad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Cardiologists from across the State on Sunday warned of a potential cardiac health hazard from the increasing use of smartphones. They also warned of the rising graph of cardiac problems among the people in Kerala, in spite of the State enjoying the highest health indices in the country.

Inaugurating the State conference of the Cardiological Society of India (CSI) here, CSI Kerala chapter acting president Prabha Nini Gupta said that the State continued to be the epicentre of cardiovascular risk factors with the highest prevalence of stress issues, diabetes, high cholesterol level and blood pressure.

“The risk factors are aggravated by unhealthy eating habits, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, lack of exercise and sleep deprivation. Another emerging risk factor for a cardiac event is the excessive smartphone screen time induced health issues,” Dr. Gupta said.

Speaking on cholesterol levels, organising committee chairman Jayagopal P.B. said that a most people in the country had low levels of good cholesterol (HDL). At the same time, he warned, Keralites ran higher risk of developing plaque in blood vessels than their counterparts in other States.

CSI Kerala chapter secretary Stigi Joseph and organising secretary Sunil Shivdas addressed the inaugural session.

Deepak Davidson led a session on venous interventions. Praveen Varma provided several tips on open heart surgery. Ashraf S.M. spoke on thoracic aortic intervention.