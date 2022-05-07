Cardiologists stress campaign for lifestyle correction  

‘Time to reclaim heart health through increased physical activity’

A sizeable young population in the State has got addicted to unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyle, especially COVID-induced physical inactivity, in the past two years, a cardiologists’ meet has observed.

Addressing the two-day meet of the Cardiological Society of India-Kerala Chapter, here on Saturday, Zulfikar Ahamed M., president, CSI-Kerala Chapter, said the health sector should undertake a campaign among children and youth with the active participation of educational institutions, family units and public health volunteers to ensure lifestyle correction for controlling lifestyle diseases.

Stress, poor sleep

“Children and youth suffer from sleep deprivation and high stress and there is increased incidence of diabetes, high cholesterol level, and blood pressure, which directly impact heart health. It is time to reclaim your heart health through lifestyle correction and increased physical activity,” Dr. Ahamed said.

The conference is taking stock of cardiovascular diseases burden in Kerala, and diversified approaches for prevention, management and control. Eight research papers by cardiologists in Kerala were also presented at the meet.

Quick access to help

Speaking on the need of quick public accessibility to advanced cardiac infrastructure, Bino Benjamin, organising secretary, said that door-to-cath lab time is crucial for removal of blockage in arteries that supply blood to heart muscles. In a heart attack, the heart muscles are starving and may be irreversibly dying. Prompt medical treatment reduces the heart damage.

“Kerala has more than a 100 specialized cath labs, providing access to roughly 75% people within half-an-hour travel distance. However considerable time would elapse before many patients reach the emergency room,” he said.

Dr. Benjamin said that heart failure cases were increasing in Kerala at an alarming rate. A delay in treating heart attack may lead to patients developing heart failure later.

A difference

“There is a lack of awareness on what heart failure is and how it is different from heart attack. Heart failure is the weakening of heart’s ability to pump blood around the body to nourish the body cells. Coronary artery diseases and heart attacks form only some of the causes for heart failure. Cardiomyopathy (enlargement of heart muscles), congenital heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, abnormal heart rhythms, obesity, kidney ailments, or any other condition that damage heart can also result in heart failure,” Dr. Benjamin said.

The first day saw sessions on new drugs and novel ideas in cardiac treatment, cardiogenic shocks and latest development in cardiac imaging session. A special session was held on cardiovascular data in the country.

The scientific programme for second day would include symposium on heart failure management and latest techniques of intervention. More than 300 cardiology experts from the State are attending the meet.