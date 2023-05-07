Cardiological Society of India meet focuses on strategies for disease surveillance

May 07, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Amid concerns that Kerala stands ahead in cardiovascular disease mortality and disability, an annual scientific conference by the Cardiological Society of India, Kerala Chapter (CSI-K) that concluded at Kumarakom on Sunday called on to devise strategies for disease surveillance, prevention, and management.

Prabha Nini Gupta, president, CSI Kerala Chapter, inaugurated the conference.

“Primary angioplasty and other interventional procedures have become the most effective treatment for cardiovascular diseases including heart attack. The entire population of the State, irrespective of geographical placement, should have timely and equitable access to the lifesaving procedures. The conference specifically discussed the action plan to achieve it,” she said.

Addressing the event, Jithu Sam Rajan, organising secretary of the organisation said Kerala had more than 125 functional Cath labs, which far exceeded the national average. “The recent studies also suggest that in Kerala, nearly 70% of the population can access nearest reperfusion-capable hospital within 30 minutes and another 22% within 30 minutes to one hour. We are in the process of bringing the rest of the 8% population in remote areas also in the timely access zones,’’ he said.

D.S. Chadha delivered the keynote address while Sivasankaran.S presented the annual oration.

The two-day long conference held deliberations on newer treatment and management strategies in complex cardiac case scenarios, latest path-breaking methods in interventional cardiology, unhealthy diet and diet controversies, and formulate strategies for primary prevention. More than 300 cardiologists, scientists, and researchers attended the event.