Cardiological Society of India, Kerala Chapter’s annual conference to begin on November 2

Event to bring together over 300 cardiologists, faculty, and researchers from across the State with the aim of addressing the latest developments in cardiac care

Published - November 01, 2024 06:52 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The two-day annual conference of the Cardiological Society of India, Kerala Chapter (CSI-K), will begin at Ramada hotel in Alappuzha on Saturday (November 2, 2024).

It will be inaugurated by Jayagopal P.B., president of CSI-K.

The event will bring together over 300 cardiologists, faculty, and researchers from across the State with the aim of addressing the latest developments in cardiac care, including strategies for prevention, management, and monitoring of heart disease.

In a statement issued here on Friday, organisers said the conference would cover a wide range of topics, from clinical and preventive cardiology to advanced interventional techniques. Attendees will explore current and evolving practices, including complex cardiac interventions, the role of diet in heart health, and approaches to manage complications.

“Discussions are framed on real-life case scenarios in cardiology. Discussions will be focused on enhancing patient care, underscoring both the challenges and triumphs in cardiology,” said Sajan Ahmad, organising secretary.

A dedicated session for DM/DNB postgraduates on echocardiography in congenital heart disease will be held. The event will also see the launch of the Kerala Heart Journal’s latest issue and a book Atlas of Echocardiography in Congenital Heart Diseases.

CSI-K vice president Sivaprasad K., secretary Ashraf S.M., and treasurer Ravindran will speak at the inaugural session.

