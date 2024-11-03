Cardiological society conference concludes

The two-day annual State conference of the Cardiological Society of India, Kerala Chapter (CSI-K), concluded here on Sunday. Around 300 cardiologists, faculty members, and researchers from across the State attended the meet.

Over two days, the conference covered a spectrum of topics from preventive cardiology and complex interventions to dietary impacts on heart health and complications management. Additionally, a dedicated session for DM/DNB postgraduates offered specialised training in echocardiography for congenital heart disease.

The conference was inaugurated by Dr. Jayagopal P.B., president of CSI-K on Saturday. He highlighted the critical importance of time in cardiac emergencies. “In a cardiac emergency, every second counts. Timeliness is crucial to ensure the best possible outcomes,” said Dr. Jayagopal, while emphasising the need for well-equipped hospitals and rapid-response systems.

The inaugural event saw the launch of Kerala Heart Journal’s latest issue and a book Atlas of Echocardiography in Congenital Heart Disease.

Organising chairman Dr. K.S.Mohanan, organising secretary Dr. Sajan Ahmad, CSI-K vice president Dr. Sivaprasad K., secretary Dr. Ashraf S.M. and treasurer Dr. Ravindran spoke at the inaugural session.