Cardinal’s remarks against judiciary draws criticism from laity group

April 08, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, has come under sharp criticism by a section of the laity for his remarks over alleged judicial activism by some courts.

The Kerala Catholic Church Reformation Movement has launched a scathing attack on the Cardinal, accusing him of criticising the judicial system out of sheer frustration over being forced to appear before a court to get bail in connection with a property scam.

“As a person of high esteem and influence in civil society, Mar Alencherry regards himself above law and even made a declaration to this effect at the court. The statement that he delivered from the altar of a church on the occasion of Good Friday is misleading and intended to influence the public,’’ the organisation said.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘An offence’

Holding that the statement, which did not cite any particular judgment, sought to cast a shadow over the judicial system as a whole, the organisation pointed out that the act amounted to an offence under the Religious Institutions (prevention of misuse) Act, 1988.

Against this backdrop, the organisation urged the authorities to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Cardinal, while also reiterating its willingness to approach the court against Mar Alencherry.

Delivering his Good Friday message at Mount St. Thomas, headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church, the Cardinal had remarked that some courts were passing ‘unjust’ orders, possibly for media appeasement or for public applause. This trend, in his opinion, could even be seen as an attempt at being popular through judicial activism.

Facing criminal charges

To buttress his argument, the Cardinal had also used the biblical analogy of Pontius Pilate, who ordered the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The remarks assumed significance as the Cardinal has many criminal cases filed against him in connection with alleged irregularities in the sale of land belonging to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. Earlier this year, a section of the laity had demanded that the Cardinal resign in the wake of the Supreme Court dismissing his plea to quash criminal cases against him.