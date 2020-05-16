Lift curbs on church ceremonies: Alencherry

Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church.

16 May 2020 18:48 IST

On Mass, weddings and burials

Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting that some of the restrictions on holding church ceremonies, including celebration of the Mass, weddings and burials, be lifted.

The Cardinal has sought lifting of the restrictions in proportion to the success achieved by the State in fighting COVID-19.

The Cardinal, also head of the council of Catholic bishops in the State, has sought more freedom as has been allowed in others spheres of social activities, sources said here on Saturday.The restrictions in place now are applicable to the daily Mass and holding of burial and wedding ceremonies. Only five people are allowed to gather for any prayers or ceremonies inside a place of worship. The number is inclusive of the person solemnising the ceremony. The police allow webcasting of the ceremonies for those who want to participate in the ceremonies. The restrictions that were imposed in the run-up to the Holy Week and Easter observances early this year had resulted in all public ceremonies being cancelled. No public were allowed at ceremonies starting Palm Sunday through Good Friday and Easter.

