Kerala

Cardinal seeks lifting of some curbs on church ceremonies

Alencherry highlights restrictions on church ceremonies, weddings and burials

Cardinal George Alencherry, major archbishop of the Syro-Malabar church, has written to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting that some of the restrictions on holding church ceremonies, including celebration of the Mass, weddings and burials be lifted.

The Cardinal has sought lifting of restrictions on church ceremonies in proportion to the success achieved by the State in fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

Freedom

The Cardinal, also head of the council of Catholic bishops in the State, sought more freedom as had been allowed in others spheres of social activities, church sources said here on Saturday.

The restrictions in place now are applicable to the daily mass as well as to holding of burial and wedding ceremonies in the church.

According to the restrictions in place now, only five people are allowed to gather for any prayer or ceremony inside a place of worship. The number is inclusive of the person solemnising the ceremony.

The police had also allowed webcasting of the ceremonies for others, who want to participate in the ceremonies.

The restrictions that were imposed in the run up to the Holly Week and Easter observances early this year had resulted in all public ceremonies being cancelled.

No public were allowed at ceremonies starting Palm Sunday through Good Friday and Easter. While the parishes resorted to webcasting the ceremonies, only five people were allowed on the church premises at these ceremonies.

Gates to church premises were locked down during the Easter week celebrations. Similar restrictions are imposed on all religious institutions in the State as part of the anti-COVID-19 protocol.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 6:50:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/cardinal-seeks-lifting-of-some-curbs-on-church-ceremonies/article31602076.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY