Cardinal seeks lifting of some curbs on church ceremonies

Cardinal George Alencherry, major archbishop of the Syro-Malabar church, has written to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting that some of the restrictions on holding church ceremonies, including celebration of the Mass, weddings and burials be lifted.

The Cardinal has sought lifting of restrictions on church ceremonies in proportion to the success achieved by the State in fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

Freedom

The Cardinal, also head of the council of Catholic bishops in the State, sought more freedom as had been allowed in others spheres of social activities, church sources said here on Saturday.

The restrictions in place now are applicable to the daily mass as well as to holding of burial and wedding ceremonies in the church.

According to the restrictions in place now, only five people are allowed to gather for any prayer or ceremony inside a place of worship. The number is inclusive of the person solemnising the ceremony.

The police had also allowed webcasting of the ceremonies for others, who want to participate in the ceremonies.

The restrictions that were imposed in the run up to the Holly Week and Easter observances early this year had resulted in all public ceremonies being cancelled.

No public were allowed at ceremonies starting Palm Sunday through Good Friday and Easter. While the parishes resorted to webcasting the ceremonies, only five people were allowed on the church premises at these ceremonies.

Gates to church premises were locked down during the Easter week celebrations. Similar restrictions are imposed on all religious institutions in the State as part of the anti-COVID-19 protocol.