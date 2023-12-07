ADVERTISEMENT

Cardinal George Alencherry steps down as Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church

December 07, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - Kochi

Pope Francis has accepted Cardinal George Alencherry’s request for his stepping down considering his health condition and increasing requirements of pastoral care

The Hindu Bureau

Cardinal George Alencherry (file) | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Cardinal George Alencherry has stepped down as Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church. Pope Francis accepted his request for his stepping down considering his health condition and increasing requirements of pastoral care, he said at a press conference here on December 7 (Thursday).

Along with Cardinal Alencherry, the apostolic administrator of Ernakulam Angamaly Archbishop Andrews Thazhath’s request to step down too has been considered by the Pope.

Bishop Bosco Puthur, who retired as Melbourne bishop, will take charge as the administrator of the archdiocese until a new Major Archbishop is elected by the synod early next year.

Cardinal Alencherry said he was thankful to all who helped to “make his services easier in keeping with God’s plans.” He had taken charge as head of the Syro-Malabar Church on May 29, 2011.

He said he had requested the Pope to consider his stepping down on two occasions. The synod had not approved his request on the first occasion in 2022.

