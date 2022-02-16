Cardiac cath lab resumes operations

Kozhikode

The functioning of the cardiac cath lab resumed at the Government General Hospital (beach hospital), Kozhikode, on Wednesday, after the authorities cleared a majority of the payment due to the Chamber of Distributors of Medical Implants and Disposables. The lab had not been functioning for the past few days after the distributors stopped supply seeking their dues. This had affected the treatment of many patients. A meeting chaired by Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, was held on Wednesday to discuss the functioning of the lab. A release said that ₹2 crore had been due of which ₹1.2 crore had been paid. Steps would be taken to ensure that there is no default in payment in the future, the authorities said.