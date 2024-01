January 19, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Sree Satya Sai Seva Organisation at Koppam here will conduct a cardiac medical camp and offer free medicines for heart patients every third Sunday of the month. This month’s camp will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on January 21. For details, contact the organisers on the number 8078743614.

