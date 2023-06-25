Cardamom sector may face production loss due to deficit rainfall

June 25, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - IDUKKI

With Idukki district witnessing a 74% dip in rainfall this monsoon, the farming sector, especially cardamom, is likely to witness a loss in production. According to farmers, the main monsoon works at cardamom plantations, such as clearing dry leaves and pest prevention measures, are yet to start due to a lack of rains.

Biju Joseph, a small-scale cardamom farmer in Kumily, said, “When we got proper summer rains, we hoped for a better yield this year. However, insufficient monsoon rains has dashed my hopes,” said Mr. Joseph.

Cardamom Growers Association president Antony Mathew said that the average production of cardamom is likely to fall by 80% this year due to unfavourable weather conditions. “For the last one month, the majority of areas under cardamom cultivation in Idukki did not receive proper rains and this would affect the production of Cardamom this season,” Mr. Mathew said.

“As April and May witnessed summer rains, fresh beans appeared in cardamom plants. However, the beans withered due to extreme heat and insufficient rains the following month,” said Mr Mathew.

“If the district continues to experience heavy rainfall in July and August, pest attack and decay would affect both the quantity and quality of cardamom, thereby negatively impacting its production,” Mr. Mathew said.

Climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil said that the absence of monsoon would adversely affect the rainfed agriculture practice in the State. “Rainfed agriculture means it fully depends on monsoon rains. The absence of rains would affect the production of rain dependent crops such as paddy and cardamom,” Mr. Cholayil said.