Cardamom sector in the churn

Climate change has hit the cardamom sector with the first harvest delayed by two months due to scanty southwest monsoon.

Being the most weather-sensitive crop, cardamom plants require favourable conditions for flowering and ripening of beans. To add to the woes of farmers, cases of pest attacks have been reported from many fields.

Floods in August last had affected the crop, with a 38.5% drop in production predicted for this cropping season. Soon after the floods, there was a long spell of summer that resulted in withering of plants.

Lalichan Jacob Ayilamaliyil, a farmer in Peerumade, expects the first crop only by the middle of August. “There could be a considerable fall in production as the beans have withered in sunlight in the initial stage of growth,” he says.

“Continuous rain is required for the growth of beans after the summer season. With the rain elusive this monsoon and the temperature remaining high, flowers have withered. And now, there is the threat of pests,” he says.

Pest attacks

“During heavy rain pests are fewer but climate change has left the crop vulnerable to pests,” he says.

A scientist at the Indian Cardamom Research Centre said while some stretches of the Cardamom Hill Reserve (CHR) received minimal rainfall some other stretches did not receive rain at all. It would have an impact on production and the chances of pests attack were also high. In areas where irrigation was possible, this could be countered to some extent.

However, farmers say even if the plants are watered using pumps, it will not make much difference as the flowers and tender beans tend to wither in sunlight.

Loss of tree cover

A major factor that had affected the cardamom plants in the CHR is the large-scale loss of tree cover as the farmers had cut down branches with the introduction of highly productive plants that require less shade.

Subramanyan, a farmer in the CHR area, says there is better yield in areas having tree cover.

Usually five to seven harvests are done with the beginning of the crop season in June. Now the first crop has been delayed for two months, which is unusual, he says. It will impact not only the number of cropping but also the yield.

He says a study is needed on the impact of weather change on the growth of plants. If the situation continues, it will have a long-term impact on the CHR, he adds.