Kerala invites applications for compensation from cardamom farmers under ‘heatwave’ category

The Agriculture department has called for applications for compensation from cardamom farmers who suffered crop loss due to drought in Idukki. According to sources, the applications have been invited under the category ‘heatwave’ instead of drought.

“Farmers should register online through the Agricultural Information Management System (AIMS) and apply at the panchayat-level agriculture offices (Krishi Bhavan) before June 30. They should submit their Aadhaar card, land tax receipt, and a their photo with the heatwave-affected land, along with other required documents,” a statement said.

According to sources, the recent occurrence does not qualify as a drought under the Union government parameters. “Hence the State government has called for applications citing ‘heatwave’. As per the Agriculture department’s estimation, heatwave occurred in the district from February 1, 2024, to May 19, 2024. Farmers who suffered crop loss during this period can apply for compensation,” said a source.

Action plan submitted

Sources said the Agriculture department recently submitted an action plan to the government to address the drought-affected cardamom sector in Idukki and proposed immediate assistance to the farmers. Karshaka Sangham, affiliated to the CPI(M), staged protests in front of Spices Board offices, demanding compensation and a special package for the drought-hit cardamom sector. Farmers’ Congress, a forum associated with the Congress, organised a march to the Spices Board, Puttady, on Friday, demanding a special package for the cardamom farmers.

Estimated crop loss

The district agriculture officers estimate ₹2,869.17-crore loss for cardamom farmers in Idukki this year. Crop loss is estimated in 16,211 hectares of cardamom plantations, while 13,349 hectares had partial crop loss. A total of 22,311 affected farmers have been identified, including 19,617 small-scale, with an estimated loss of ₹11,354 lakh.

The State government also plans to provide compensation for farmers under the Disaster Management Fund.

