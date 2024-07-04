Cardamom growers to move court against ‘unethical’ practice of commission

A group of cardamom growers in the district have decided to move legally against the dealers’ long-standing practice of collecting 1% of cardamom from farmers as commission.

Traditionally, traders in the cardamom sector collect 100g as sample out of every 10kg sold to them by farmers. This means traders take 1 kg from a 100 kg sale without paying for it. The growers noted that neither the Spices Board nor any government agency has directed dealers to collect samples from them.

Shine Varghese, general secretary of the Vandanmedu Cardamom Growers Association, stated that they would legally oppose this unethical practice. “The sample collection is clearly an exploitation of farmers by vendors,” said Mr. Varghese.

‘Only for cardamom’

Karshaka Congress Idukki district president Antony Kuzhikkattu said that local dealers had continued this unethical practice in the cardamom sector for several years. “Vendors do not collect any samples from other agricultural goods, including pepper and coffee. I will write to the Spices Board demanding action to halt this practice,” said Mr. Kuzhikkattu.

According to Spices Board sources, the board has not directed dealers to collect 1% cardamom from farmers. “It is an unethical practice,” said a source.

Spices Board circular

On June 19, the Spices Board issued a circular regarding sample collection in cardamom auctions. The circular stated that the Board, the licensed auctioneer, can take 3,000g (3 kg) of cardamom as sample from a lot pooled by the farmer or dealer for any auction conducted by the board. Of this, 2,850g is distributed among the dealers at the auction and the price of this quantity is refunded to the farmer after deducting a 1% commission. Of the remaining 150g, 100g is the buyer’s sample and 50g, the display sample.

“If the lot is withdrawn from an auction before bidding, the auctioneer will return the whole sample to the dealer or farmer. If the lot is withdrawn after bidding, the auctioneer will pay the price of the sample based on the average cost of that auction or return the sample mixed with other samples to the farmer or dealer,” said the order.

The order also stated that if a lot is found to contain artificial colour, the auctioneer will return 2,900g to the farmer or dealer after deducting the 100-gram sample taken for lab testing.

Traders’ stance

Justin Thomas, secretary of the Kerala Cardamom Dealers’ Chamber, said the samples collected by vendors are used to manage the cost at auction centres. “In any auction, the vendors should pay 1% of the total sale amount as commission to the auctioneer. The sample collection from farmers is primarily used for this purpose. This practice has been long-standing,” he said.