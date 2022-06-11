Cardamom farming puts endemic trees in peril

Farmers in CHR prune tree branches to give more sunlight to crops, and the trees eventually die out

Farmers in CHR prune tree branches to give more sunlight to crops, and the trees eventually die out

Many tree species endemic to the Cardamom Hill Reserve (CHR) area are under severe threat with the plantations widely pruning the branches for the cardamom crop to get direct sunlight. The CHR area of the Western Ghats is known for the biodiversity of tree species. The pruning of branches leads to the natural death of the endemic trees, according to studies.

There is no nursery for the endemic tree species in the CHR and no effort is made to replant them. There is no accurate data on the endangered tree species spread over Devikulam and Udumbanchola taluks in Idukki. Unlike forestland, the undergrowth is cleared in the cardamom plantations, with the result that new saplings do not grow naturally there. There is a general belief among farmers that less shade is required for the growth of the newly developed high-yielding cardamom varieties and nearly 90% of the CHR now cultivates them.

‘‘Farmers usually seek the permission of the Forest Department for pruning the lower tree branches and under the cover of it most branches are felled. This results in the drying of trees,’‘ said a Forest officer who worked in the CHR. According to him, many endemic tree species are under severe threat in the CHR. Farmers replace the endemic tree species with soft wood trees that can be using in the cardamom dryer units in Peerumade taluk. Trees that can be used for furniture were also felled and the Kumily area of Peerumade where ‘Vediplavu’ was once abundant has almost been disappeared now.

Those under threat

The endemic tree species facing threat in the CHR include Vediplavu ( Cullenia exarillata), Vellapine ( Vateria indica), Nangu ( Mesua ferrea), Chorakali ( Bischofia javanica), and Pali ( Plaquian elliptcum). Botanist Jomy Augustine , who had conducted a study on the land use pattern and biodiversity of plants in the CHR, found 1,044 flowering plants. Among them 396 were endemic to southern Western Ghats, of which 38 species were rare or threatened. The reduction in the forest cover after the introduction of high-yielding varieties of cardamom was stated to be a reason for losing the endemic tree species. It would endanger the cardamom cultivation itself in the long run, he warns.

G. Jayachandran, divisional forest officer, Mankulam, said that there was a proposal for a nursery of endemic tree species of the CHR which was not realised. No new plants are grown in the CHR, he said, adding that the forest department allows only minimum pruning of branches upon receiving applications. However, sanction is given on undertaking that the tree should be protected. The regulations on felling the trees in the CHR are often flouted and there were instances of farmers ‘killing’ the trees using chemicals.

Impact on climate

Environmentalist M.N. Jayachandran said that the loss of forest cover in CHR would negatively impact on the climate in low range also as it is known for preventing the heat wave from the western side of the Western Ghats. The government should take strong measures to protect the tree cover in the CHR considering its environmental sensitivity, he said.