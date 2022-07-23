Carcass of wild elephant found at Aralam farm
The carcass of a 14-year-old wild elephant was found at Aralam farm on Saturday morning.
According to Forest officials, the carcass was found by rangers in the third block of the farm, and it was more than four days old.
A forest guard said the cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem report was available.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.