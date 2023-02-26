Carcass of tigress found in well in Wayanad

February 26, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST

The carcass of a two-year-old female tiger was found in a private well at Paplassery, near Pulpally, on Sunday evening.

The carcass was found in the well of Augustine of Chungath Kalappurakkal in the Chethalayath range of forest under the South Wayanad forest division. The carcass was taken out by the forest officials and shifted to the wildlife veterinary laboratory at Kuppadi. It is suspected that the tigress fell in the well while chasing a prey, villagers said.

The carcass was nearly three days old and the exact reason for its death could be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination on Monday, South Wayanad forest divisional officer Shajna Kareem told The Hindu.

The autopsy would be performed by a group of veterinary surgeons as per the protocols of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Ms. Kareem said.

The carcass of a tiger cub was found in a private plantation at Padipparambu, near Ponmudikotta, under the Meppadi forest range in the South Wayanad forest division on February 1. The cub, aged around one-and-a-half years, got snared in a trap set to capture wild boars

Officials of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau recently visited the site and collected details from the officials of the department in connection with the incident.