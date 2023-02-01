HamberMenu
Carcass of tiger cub found on plantation in Wayanad

February 01, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
The carcass of a male tiger cub that was found snared in a trap set to capture wild boars on a private plantation at Padiparambu near Ambukuthy in Wayanad district on Wednesday. 

The carcass of a male tiger cub that was found snared in a trap set to capture wild boars on a private plantation at Padiparambu near Ambukuthy in Wayanad district on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The carcass of a male tiger cub was found snared in a trap set to capture wild boars on a private plantation at Padiparambu near Ambukuthy in Wayanad district on Wednesday evening.

Residents of Ambukuthy Vellachattom had sighted a leopard crossing a road on Wednesday evening. In a search for the predator, the carcass of the cub, aged below two years, was found.

Forest officials said the carcass was around one day old. It was shifted to the Wildlife Veterinary Laboratory at Sulthan Bathery for autopsy.

Officials did not clarify whether it was the tiger cub that triggered panic among residents of Ponmudikkotta for the past few weeks.

