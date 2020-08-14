Carcass of man-eater found

A male tiger, aged around 12 years, believed to be the man-eater that triggered panic in areas near Pulpally, has been found dead at Velukolly area in South Wayanad forest division on Friday evening.
The animal had killed a tribal youth at Basavankolly on June 17.
The big cat attacked two forest officials recently while they were trying to chase it away from a human habitation near Pulpally.
It had also killed six head of cattle from the area.
The forest department had set up a cage to trap the animal, South Wayanad Forest Divisional Officer P. Ranjith Kumar said.
The carcass was found during a combing operation for the tiger. The animal had serious wounds on its body and it might have suffered them in a territorial fight with another tiger, Mr. Ranjith Kumar said.
The animal, named TR-80 by the department, had reached the forest division from adjacent Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, Vijay Anandan, Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Palakkad, said.
A team of veterinarians led by veterinary surgeon Arun Zachariah conducted an autopsy on the carcass.
