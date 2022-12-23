ADVERTISEMENT

Carcass of cow, reportedly killed by tiger, found on Aralam farm

December 23, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The carcass of a cow, reportedly killed by a tiger, was found on Aralam farm on Friday.

The carcass was found by workers in Block 4 around 9 a.m. The cow was reportedly bitten on the neck by the tiger and dragged for around 100 metres. The cow bred by one Aziz had been missing since Thursday.

It is suspected that the cow was killed by the tiger that was found in blocks 1 and 5.

The suspected presence of the tiger in the farm has triggered panic among residents of Ullikal, Payam, Ayyankunnu, Aralam and Muzhakkunnu panchayats.

Meanwhile, the Forest department is yet to install cameras or cage traps.

