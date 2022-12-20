Carcass of 7-year-old elephant found in Aralam farm

December 20, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KANNUR

A wild elephant was found dead in the third block of the Aralam farm in Kannur on Tuesday.

The carcass of the seven-year-old elephant was found in a coconut grove in the farm.

On Tuesday morning, workers who went to take care of the bee farm in the grove found the elephant lying on the ground. Forest officials believe that the elephant might have died at least five days ago.

Six months ago, the carcass of an elephant calf was found near a pond in the farm.

Aralam Aarm assistant warden P. Prasad, Kottiyoor ranger Sudhir Neroth, and deputy ranger K. Jijil inspected the carcass.

The reason for the death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is available.