  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Carcass of 7-year-old elephant found in Aralam farm

December 20, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
The carcass of an elephant found in Aralam Farm in Kannur on Tuesday. According to Forest officials, the elephant might have died at least five days ago.

The carcass of an elephant found in Aralam Farm in Kannur on Tuesday. According to Forest officials, the elephant might have died at least five days ago.

A wild elephant was found dead in the third block of the Aralam farm in Kannur on Tuesday.

The carcass of the seven-year-old elephant was found in a coconut grove in the farm.

On Tuesday morning, workers who went to take care of the bee farm in the grove found the elephant lying on the ground. Forest officials believe that the elephant might have died at least five days ago.

Six months ago, the carcass of an elephant calf was found near a pond in the farm.

Aralam Aarm assistant warden P. Prasad, Kottiyoor ranger Sudhir Neroth, and deputy ranger K. Jijil inspected the carcass.

The reason for the death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is available.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.