Carcass found on plantation in Wayanad was that of tiger sighted at Ponmudikkotta, say Forest officials

February 02, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KALPETTA

Forest officials have confirmed that the carcass found on a private plantation at Padipparambu in Wayanad district was that of the tiger that triggered panic among residents of Ponmudikkotta for the past several weeks.

The tiger cub, aged around one-and-a-half years, had been snared in a trap set to capture wild boars on Wednesday evening. The mother of the cub, named Krishna, was captured by Forest officials a few months ago from Ponmudikkotta, and she has been kept at the animal hospice and palliative care unit for big cats in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS).

The carcass was found during a search for a leopard that had been sighted in the Ambukuthy-Vellachattom area. According to local residents, several big cats are on the prowl in the area, and as many as 19 domestic animals were killed in wildlife attacks in two months.

A group of veterinarians led by Ajesh Mohandas, forest veterinary surgeon, Elephant squad, performed autopsy on the cub.

Search will be intensified for wild animals in the area, Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer Shajana Kareem said.