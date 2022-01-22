Carbon neutral project in Agriculture dept. farms

KALPETTA

22 January 2022 19:27 IST

The Agriculture department is gearing up to execute carbon neutral project in its farms in the State.

Inaugurating the new office building of the Principal Agricultural officer, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said the Meenangadi grama panchayat had initiated various steps to make the civic body the first carbon neutral panchayat in the country.

Advertising

Advertising

The carbon neutral project being executed in the civic body had high relevance at a time when global warming and climate change were posing serious threat to the very existence of human race, the Minister said.

Many civic bodies were replicating the project and it would be executed in all farms under the Agriculture department, Mr. Prasad said. As organic farming was the new ‘mantra’ of the farming sector, the State had to give more prominence to the relevant agricultural practices, the Minister said.

The government was planning to execute e-office system in all agriculture offices in the State, Mr. Prasad said adding that paperless offices were the need of the hour. Such a system would help speed up movement of files related to farmers and agriculture, the minister added.