Kerala

Carbon neutral project in Agriculture dept. farms

The Agriculture department is gearing up to execute carbon neutral project in its farms in the State.

Inaugurating the new office building of the Principal Agricultural officer, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said the Meenangadi grama panchayat had initiated various steps to make the civic body the first carbon neutral panchayat in the country.

The carbon neutral project being executed in the civic body had high relevance at a time when global warming and climate change were posing serious threat to the very existence of human race, the Minister said.

Many civic bodies were replicating the project and it would be executed in all farms under the Agriculture department, Mr. Prasad said. As organic farming was the new ‘mantra’ of the farming sector, the State had to give more prominence to the relevant agricultural practices, the Minister said.

The government was planning to execute e-office system in all agriculture offices in the State, Mr. Prasad said adding that paperless offices were the need of the hour. Such a system would help speed up movement of files related to farmers and agriculture, the minister added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2022 7:27:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/carbon-neutral-project-in-agriculture-dept-farms/article38309545.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY