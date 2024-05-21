Carbon-neutral project by CSI launched

The carbon-neutral project initiated by the Church of South India (CSI) Central Kerala Diocese is a commendable endeavour aimed at fostering environmental sustainability, Cooperation and Registration Minister V. N. Vasavan has said.

Inaugurating the project here on Tuesday, Mr. Vasavan lauded the CSI for its forward-thinking approach and strategic implementation of solar energy systems across its churches, schools, and other institutions. He praised the Church’s initiatives in tree planting and waste management, noting their positive impact on the wider community. By adopting such environmentally conscious practices, the CSI is setting a commendable example for the entire nation to follow, the Minister said.

Addressing the event, Bishop Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian said the project was being implemented with approval from both the diocese council and executive.

Mr. Vasavan inaugurated the distribution of one lakh saplings by presenting a jackfruit tree sapling to diocese treasurer G. G. John Jacob. T. N. Seema, State coordinator of the Haritha Keralam Mission, pledged full support and cooperation from the mission.

The inauguration of the students’ campaign for ‘climate justice’ was led by Joseph Mar Dionisius, while the Minister unveiled the book Bhoomikkayulla Suvishesham authored by Mathew Koshy Punnakkadu during the event.

