GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Carbon-neutral project by CSI launched

Published - May 21, 2024 08:04 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The carbon-neutral project initiated by the Church of South India (CSI) Central Kerala Diocese is a commendable endeavour aimed at fostering environmental sustainability, Cooperation and Registration Minister V. N. Vasavan has said.

Inaugurating the project here on Tuesday, Mr. Vasavan lauded the CSI for its forward-thinking approach and strategic implementation of solar energy systems across its churches, schools, and other institutions. He praised the Church’s initiatives in tree planting and waste management, noting their positive impact on the wider community. By adopting such environmentally conscious practices, the CSI is setting a commendable example for the entire nation to follow, the Minister said.

Addressing the event, Bishop Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian said the project was being implemented with approval from both the diocese council and executive.

Mr. Vasavan inaugurated the distribution of one lakh saplings by presenting a jackfruit tree sapling to diocese treasurer G. G. John Jacob. T. N. Seema, State coordinator of the Haritha Keralam Mission, pledged full support and cooperation from the mission.

The inauguration of the students’ campaign for ‘climate justice’ was led by Joseph Mar Dionisius, while the Minister unveiled the book Bhoomikkayulla Suvishesham authored by Mathew Koshy Punnakkadu during the event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.