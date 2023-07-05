Caravans go off track as project fails to woo tourists

July 05, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The caravan policy was launched two years ago with a view to catapulting caravanning in Kerala onto the global tourism map.

Around 10 caravans were introduced as part of the tourism project billed as the next game changer in the industry. But a good number of caravans are now being used for marriage functions, medical tourism, and other purposes after the project failed to woo tourists.

An entrepreneur in north Kerala says he has been renting out caravans for marriage functions and other purposes for some time to meet the daily expenses and repay loan instalments. “One can take the caravan on a daily rent ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹25,000,” he says.

Soon after the announcement of the project, the Tourism department received applications from investors to operate 439 caravans and 146 caravan parks. But only 10 caravans are operational in the State now, apart from a caravan park at Wagamon.

An official says the absence of private caravan parks at idyllic locations is a major setback for the sector. The delay in getting a no-objection certificate from departments to start caravan parks has also dissuaded investors. The project will not take wings as long as private investors shy away from the sector, he says.

An entrepreneur who invested ₹2.5 crore to set up a caravan park at Malampuzha says his project was first served a stop memo by local body officials and then by Irrigation department officials when the project was about to be commissioned last year. The executive engineer rejected the application for NOC based on a G.O.(Ms) No.329/Home (SPL-55) dated 28.06.1963, which was issued following the Indo-China War of 1962.

As per the Central notification, the Government of Kerala declared specified areas as protected near the reservoir and directed that persons who are not residents at the time of the notification shall be there except in accordance with the terms of a permit in writing granted to him/her by the authorities specified. But the order was revoked by the Government of India in 1968. Despite waging a legal battle, he is yet to get the NOC for commissioning the project, he says.