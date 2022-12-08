Foreign tourists provide a fillip to caravan tourism policy of Kerala, says Minister Riyas

December 08, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas interacting with a member of caravan tour group in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The visit of a global travel group of 31 tourists to the State in 16 caravans reaffirmed that the State’s caravan tourism policy is moving in the right direction, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after meeting the group here on Wednesday, which is on a 50,000-km ‘automobile expedition’ from Istanbul in Turkey to Darwin, Australia, Mr. Riyas said, “In a scenario when Kerala was expecting an uptick in foreign tourist arrivals after the pandemic, the visit of the global travel group gives a ray of hope to the tourism sector in the State. It has also widened the scope of the State’s caravan tourism policy,” he added.

The caravan policy would help in the revival of the tourism sector, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

During an interaction with the tourists, Mr. Riyas expressed gratitude for including Kerala in their travel itinerary. While in the State, the group cruised through the backwaters of Alappuzha, visited Kumily and took a boat safari in Thekkady before leaving for Kanyakumari.

After visiting different places in India, they will head to Nepal via Kolkata. Lauding Kerala’s efforts to promote caravan tourism, the travellers expressed happiness about the hospitality of its people and appreciated the State’s infrastructure and transport facilities. The group — which includes 16 from Switzerland, 14 from Germany, and one from Russia – started their road trip in July 2022. They expect to travel through 17 countries in 365 days.

Besides two Indian tour guides, a four-member team of tour operators from Germany are assisting the team. The travel enthusiasts have been travelling across the globe in caravans for the past several years. Germany-based tour operator Abenteur Touren has organized this caravan trip. The group entered India via the Wagah border in Punjab.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US