Foreign tourists provide a fillip to caravan tourism policy of Kerala, says Minister Riyas

December 08, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The visit of a global travel group of 31 tourists to the State in 16 caravans reaffirmed that the State’s caravan tourism policy is moving in the right direction, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

Speaking after meeting the group here on Wednesday, which is on a 50,000-km ‘automobile expedition’ from Istanbul in Turkey to Darwin, Australia, Mr. Riyas said, “In a scenario when Kerala was expecting an uptick in foreign tourist arrivals after the pandemic, the visit of the global travel group gives a ray of hope to the tourism sector in the State. It has also widened the scope of the State’s caravan tourism policy,” he added.

The caravan policy would help in the revival of the tourism sector, he said.

During an interaction with the tourists, Mr. Riyas expressed gratitude for including Kerala in their travel itinerary. While in the State, the group cruised through the backwaters of Alappuzha, visited Kumily and took a boat safari in Thekkady before leaving for Kanyakumari.

After visiting different places in India, they will head to Nepal via Kolkata. Lauding Kerala’s efforts to promote caravan tourism, the travellers expressed happiness about the hospitality of its people and appreciated the State’s infrastructure and transport facilities. The group — which includes 16 from Switzerland, 14 from Germany, and one from Russia – started their road trip in July 2022. They expect to travel through 17 countries in 365 days.

Besides two Indian tour guides, a four-member team of tour operators from Germany are assisting the team. The travel enthusiasts have been travelling across the globe in caravans for the past several years. Germany-based tour operator Abenteur Touren has organized this caravan trip. The group entered India via the Wagah border in Punjab.