Car with 2 men swept off bridge in Idukki

Body of one youth found, one missing

The district witnessed extremely heavy rainfall on Friday, resulting in flooding, landslips, and loss to life and property. Over 20 landslips were reported, with many areas remaining cut off.

Two youths travelling in a car were washed away by gushing waters from a bridge at Nallathanni on the Elappara-Wagamon road on Thursday night. The incident occurred around 8.30 p.m., said the police. The body of Nallathanni resident Martin, 32, was recovered. Search was on for his friend Aneesh, 35.

On Thursday evening, three landslips were reported in Annanthampimala, Kozhikkanam, and Memala. Elappara town was flooded, but water receded by Friday morning.

Water level up in dams

There was an unprecedented rise in the water level in two major dams, Idukki and Mullaperiyar, on Friday. Within 24 hours, water level rose by over 9 ft in the Mullaperiyar dam, touching 132 ft. The water level in Idukki reservoir increased by 5 ft, taking it to 2,353.10 ft on Friday.

However, the Idukki reservoir has a water level below the rule curve level revised by the Central Water Commission. As per the new rule curve, for August 10, the water level should be 2,383.53 ft. Peerumade taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 261 mm in the past 24 hours.

The rainfall in each taluk in the district is follows: Udumbanchola-120.4 mm, Idukki-226.4 mm, Thodupuzha-89.7 mm, and Devikulam-229 mm. Because of the heavy rainfall, all shutters of the Kallarkutty, Kallar, Malankara, Erattayar, Pambla, and Munnar headworks dams were opened.

Ban on night travel

The district administration has banned night travel in the high ranges. As many as 15 relief camps were opened in the district and 513 people from 147 families were shifted to them.

The relief camps were opened in Devikulam, Thodupuzha, Peerumade and Idukki taluks.