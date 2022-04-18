Car used by Yechury taken on rent: Jayarajan

CPI(M) leader denies BJP allegation

CPI(M) leader denies BJP allegation

KANNUR

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] district secretary M.V. Jayarajan on Monday said that the car used by party general secretary Sitaram Yechury was taken for rent from a travel agency during the 23rd Party Congress and the allegations raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were baseless.

He was responding to the allegations raised by BJP district president N. Haridas that that the vehicle used by Mr. Yechury during the Party Congress belonged to Siddique, a resident of Chundayil in Kozhikode, accused in several criminal cases, including assaulting of an Army jawan.

“The car used by the CPI(M) leader reveals the nexus between the CPI(M) and the Social Democratic Party of India,” Mr. Haridas said and added that the vehicle was delivered on the direction of Kozhikode CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan.

Dismissing the allegations, Mr. Jayarajan said that the travel agency provided the car and they did not look into the political ideology followed by the vehicle owner.

Vehicles were hired for the Party Congress not just from Kozhikode but also from Ernakulam district. As the delegates arrived at various airports, such an arrangement was made, he said.