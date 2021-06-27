Car used by suspect in gold smuggling case found

KANNUR

27 June 2021 19:00 IST

It was hidden in a hilly area opposite the Pariyaram MCH

A car believed to have been used by Arjun Ayanki, a suspect in the Karipur gold smuggling case, was found hidden behind the bushes in a hilly area opposite the Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram here on Sunday.

The police had been on the lookout for the car in connection with the Ramanattukara accident and the gold smuggling case. The number plate was removed. However, the police identified the car by means of its engine number and chassis number. The car was shifted to the police station.

Though the car was found three days ago near the Azheekal port, it was missing by the time the police and the Customs officials reached the spot.

The car belongs to C. Sajesh, a CPI(M) member who has been removed from the party for his alleged involvement in the smuggling case. The police said even his close friends did not know that Sajesh owned such a car. The car was apparently used by Arjun from the day it was bought.

When the car went missing from Azheekal, Sajesh had filed a complaint with the police.