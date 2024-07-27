GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Car topples during the shooting of Malayalam film ‘Bromance’ injuring actor Arjun Ashokan

The incident occurred during the shooting of the upcoming Malayalam flick ‘Bromance’ directed by Arun D. Jose and staring Arjun Ashokan; none sustained any serious injuries.

Updated - July 27, 2024 10:25 am IST

Published - July 27, 2024 10:24 am IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau
The car that met with accident during a shooting of a chase scene for the upcoming Malayalam film “Bromance” starring Arjun Ashokan.

The car that met with accident during a shooting of a chase scene for the upcoming Malayalam film “Bromance” starring Arjun Ashokan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A bunch of actors were among the five injured when a car in which they were shooting a chase scene reportedly went out of control and turned turtle along the M.G. Road in Kochi city on Saturday, July 27, 2024. around 2 a.m.

The incident occurred during the shooting of the upcoming Malayalam flick Bromance directed by Arun D. Jose and staring Arjun Ashokan. He was in the car reportedly driven by the stunt choreographer along with his co-actors Mathew Thomas and Sangeeth Pratap at the time of the incident. None sustained any serious injuries and were discharged from a private hospital in the city after administering first aid.

A delivery boy of a food aggregator standing by the side was also injured. Reportedly, the car went out of control during the course of shooting the chase scene and brushed another car, which then went on to hit the a delivery boy. Neither was he seriously injured as per initial reports.   

The night patrol team of the Central police rushed to the spot following the incident.

None were seriously injured, said police sources.

