ADVERTISEMENT

Car showroom damaged in fire

October 17, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A used car showroom in Jagathy was partially damaged in a fire outbreak on Tuesday. While three vehicles were gutted, there were no casualties in the incident.

According to official sources, the incident occurred at the outlet around 7.30 a.m. A fire that broke out in an area that stored spare parts and certain discarded items is suspected to have spread to other parts of the facility.

It took three fire force units nearly an hour to douse the fire. Traffic was affected at Jagathy junction and nearby areas as the fire-fighting operation progressed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Short circuit is suspected to be the cause of fire. The loss due to the fire outbreak is estimated to be around ₹20 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US