Car showroom damaged in fire

October 17, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A used car showroom in Jagathy was partially damaged in a fire outbreak on Tuesday. While three vehicles were gutted, there were no casualties in the incident.

According to official sources, the incident occurred at the outlet around 7.30 a.m. A fire that broke out in an area that stored spare parts and certain discarded items is suspected to have spread to other parts of the facility.

It took three fire force units nearly an hour to douse the fire. Traffic was affected at Jagathy junction and nearby areas as the fire-fighting operation progressed.

Short circuit is suspected to be the cause of fire. The loss due to the fire outbreak is estimated to be around ₹20 lakh.

