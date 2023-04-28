Car parked in porch set ablaze in Palakkad

April 28, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A group of people set on fire the vehicles parked in the compounds of two brothers at Anakkara in the district on Friday morning. A car was gutted and a house partially damaged in the blaze.

The police said the attack took place around 1.30 a.m. at the house of brothers Faisal and Ashraf. They were involved in an assault that took place at Kappur two days ago.

The assailants reportedly set the car ablaze after pouring petrol on it. The raging fire burnt the porch and its surroundings. The windows opening to the porch were also destroyed.

Neighbours rescued the women and children who were sleeping in the house through the backdoor. A tipper lorry and a motorcycle were also partially damaged in the fire.

The police said they were investigating the incident.