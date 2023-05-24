Car hits wild tusker: two injured

May 24, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - IDUKKI

Two persons suffered injuries after a car they were travelling in hit a wild elephant, locally known as Chakkakompan, at Choondal, near Thondimla, on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway on Tuesday around 8 p.m.

Choondal residents Thankaraj and his grandson Paul Kripakaran were en route to Munnar from Poopara. When the vehicle reached Choondal, the car hit the tusker standing on the road. As it was a turn, they did not notice the animal’s presence.

Thankaraj and Paul suffered injuries and the car was partially damaged. After administering primary treatment at a private hospital at Rajakumari, they were shifted to the Theni medical college hospital in Tamil Nadu. Forest officials said the tusker retreated from the area after the accident.

Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi said the department’s rapid response team would check on the tusker on Wednesday morning. “Only then can we say whether the tusker suffered any injuries,” said Mr. Vegi.