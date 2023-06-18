ADVERTISEMENT

Car falls into gorge in Ponmudi; passengers escape with minor injuries

June 18, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel during a rescue operation after an SUV plunged into a gorge near Ponmudi, in Thiruvananthapuram district on Sunday.

Four youths escaped with minor injuries after the car they travelled in plummeted into a gorge in Ponmudi on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred at the 22nd hairpin curve around 9 a.m. when the group of Kollam natives were returning after visiting the hill station. The mishap is suspected after the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating the sharp curve amid heavy rain and fog that hampered visibility.

The passengers, Navjot, Adil, Amal, Gokul, all of who hails from Anchal, are believed to have reached the tourist destination on Saturday.

Shortly after the car fell nearly 300 metres into the gorge, one of the passengers managed to wriggle out of the vehicle. The others were subsequently rescued by a joint operation involving the police, fire force and forest personnel. Two of them were hospitalised after sustaining minor injuries.

