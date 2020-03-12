Car driver from Assam arrested in Poochakkal accident

Alappuzha

12 March 2020 22:28 IST

Six, including 4 Plus Two students, injured in accident

The police on Wednesday arrested Anand Mundoyil, 28, of Assam in connection with the Poochakkal accident.

Six people, including four Plus Two students, were injured when a car driven by Anand knocked them down on Tuesday. The Poochakkal police said the driver and co-passenger Manoj were in an inebriated condition at the time of the accident.

The police said the accused did not possess a valid licence to drive the vehicle.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused was booked under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code and 185 (driving by a drunk person or by a person under the influence of drugs) of the Motor Vehicles Act. The police added that Manoj, who is recuperating at a hospital following the accident, would be arrested as the car belonged to him.

The accident happened near Palliveli Junction on Poochakkal-Thaliyaparampu Road around 2.20 p.m.

The car first hit a motorbike on which Aneesh, 36, and his three-year-old son Vedav were travelling. It then hit students, Anagha, Chandana and Saghi and Archana.