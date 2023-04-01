Car dealers reap mileage out of Kerala tax hike

April 01, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

Many customers in Kerala made a beeline for car showrooms in March, thanks mainly to the increase in tax on private vehicles by up to 2% from April 1 in the State.

So much so that dealers speak of popular car models from the stable of many manufacturers being unavailable to cater to the high demand. There was whopping demand for electric cars as well during the month, what with the scrapping from April 1 of the 50% concession on their tax for the first five years since the date of purchase, according to sources in the Motor Vehicles department (MVD).

Expressing concern over road safety taking a back seat despite the frequent increase in taxes and cess, B.J. Antony, who retired as senior deputy transport commissioner, said the scrapping of the substantial tax concession for electric cars contravened the State’s electric vehicle (EV) policy. “This would in turn affect the transition to EVs from vehicles that ran on fossil fuels. Kerala must learn from its immediate neighbour Tamil Nadu which provided sops in the form of subsidy and tax concessions,” he said.

Biju B., general manager, Sales – Kerala, Popular Hyundai, said the firm registered a record growth of about 80% in sales in March vis-a-vis February and a 40% increase vis-a-vis March 2022 figures. “This has been attributed to customers advancing their plans to purchase cars between the months of April and August. One only hopes that the increased tax amounts are pooled back to augment road safety and help families of accident victims,” said Mr. Biju.

There was a nearly 15% increase in sale of cars in March because of the tax hike from April 1 and faster delivery, said Rajwanth Ben, managing director of Malayalam Vehicles, a Tata dealership. “Already, Kerala has the highest vehicle tax in the country. One needs to see how the ₹2-hike in fuel price due to social security cess will impact sale of electric cars,” he said.

Eldo Benjamin, senior vice-president (sales and marketing) of Nippon Toyota, spoke of how there has been a massive increase in demand for hybrid cars and SUVs thanks to the increase in fuel price. “So much so that there is a waiting period of up to two years for some popular models. However, the waiting period is shortening over the months thanks to improvement in availability of semi-conductors. Low dependence on fossil fuels and the lower cost of ownership are the other attractions of hybrid cars,” he said.