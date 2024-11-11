 />
Car accident: pedestrian awarded ₹92 lakh compensation

Highest compensation awarded in Kerala to those rendered bedridden by accidents

Published - November 11, 2024 07:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal Judge Aaj Sudarshan awarded ₹92 lakh as compensation to a woman who was severely injured in a car accident while she was walking on the footpath seven years ago.

The accident, which took place near Udayapuram Junction in Kattaikonam in 2017, had caused spinal injury to 37-year-old Shobhika leaving her bedridden for life.

Ms. Shobhika, who hails from the same locality, was shopping for household goods when she was hit by the speeding car. The spinal injury rendered her unable to stand or walk.

Despite receiving medical treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital and later at Vellore Medical College, Ms. Shobhika’s condition did not improve, and she remains completely dependent on others for her daily activities.

It is being hailed as the highest compensation awarded in Kerala to those rendered bedridden by accidents. Ms. Shobikha’s lawyer, Ajith Prasad J.K., argued that the incident not only caused significant physical harm, but severely impacted her quality of life, making her unable to perform basic household chores or care for her family.

