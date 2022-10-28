Capturing data on groundwater table with ‘Jaldoot’ app begins in Wayanad

The Hindu Bureau October 28, 2022 20:43 IST

Data to be integrated with National Water Informatics Centre database, which would be helpful in conservation efforts

Data to be integrated with National Water Informatics Centre database, which would be helpful in conservation efforts

Capturing data on the Jaldoot app, a mobile application developed by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and the Panchayati Raj Ministry, to monitor the underground water levels across the country, began in the district on Friday. The application has been developed in the wake of the rapid decline of groundwater table in the country. The data would be collected by utilising the services of overseers of MGNREGA at the grama panchayat level after monitoring two selected wells in a village twice a year, during pre-monsoon and post-monsoon. The data would be uploaded to the app and later would be integrated with the database of the National Water Informatics Centre, which would be utilised for analysis and helpful in conservation efforts. The post-monsoon data collection in the district would be completed by the end of October.



Our code of editorial values